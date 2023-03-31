Korpisalo stopped 35 of 37 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Oilers.

Korpisalo has gone seven straight games allowing two goals or fewer, but he's somehow just 4-2-1 in that stretch. The 28-year-old received no help from his offense Thursday, which was missing Kevin Fiala (lower body) and Gabriel Vilardi (upper body). Korpisalo is now at 15-13-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 35 appearances. He'll need better luck in his next outing to get back in the win column.