Korpisalo stopped 37 of 42 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton in Game 4 on Sunday.

It wasn't Korpisalo's best outing, but it was also the third time in four contests that he's faced at least 40 shots, so he could probably use a bit more help from his defense. With LA up 3-0 after one period, Korpisalo faced a staggering 20 shots in the second frame, and the contest was consequently tied at 3-3 by the second intermission. The 28-year-old has a 3.00 GAA and a .917 save percentage in four playoff appearances this year.