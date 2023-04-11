Korpisalo recorded a 20-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks didn't put up much of a fight as Korpisalo earned his first shutout of the campaign and the fourth of his career. The 28-year-old has won just two of his last five outings, though he's given up only 10 goals in that span. He's at 17-14-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 38 appearances this season. The Kings' last game of the regular season is Thursday in Anaheim, which would likely be a start for Pheonix Copley if the Kings' usual goalie rotation continues.