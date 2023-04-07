Korpisalo allowed five goals on 15 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights' third line had three goals in the first 6:07 of the game. A Nicolas Roy power-play tally and a Jonathan Marchessault goal off a turnover accounted for the rest of the damage against Korpisalo, who was pulled just 1:02 into the second period. Pheonix Copley then stopped all 22 shots he faced to close out the game. Korpisalo slipped to 16-14-4 with a 2.95 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 37 appearances. Given the way Thursday went, Copley will likely be in goal Saturday versus the Avalanche.
