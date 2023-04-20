Korpisalo is slated to start on the road against Edmonton on Wednesday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Korpisalo did well against Edmonton in Monday's series opener, turning aside 37 of 40 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime victory. The Oilers will be a tough opponent to continue to contain though, given that they averaged a league-best 3.96 goals per game in the regular season. During the 2022-23 campaign, Korpisalo posted an 18-14-4 record, 2.87 GAA and .914 save percentage in 39 outings.