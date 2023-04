Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Vancouver.

Korpisalo gave up five goals on 15 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Vegas prior to being pulled. He has a 5-3-1 record this season as a member of the Kings with a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Canucks rank 13th in the league this campaign with 3.32 goals per game.