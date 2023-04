Korpisalo is set to guard the road net against Vegas on Thursday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Korpisalo has held the competition to two or fewer goals in each of his last eight appearances, posting a 5-2-1 record, 1.75 GAA and .937 save percentage in that span. That gives him a 16-13-4 record, 2.84 GAA and .916 save percentage in 36 contests this season. Vegas ranks 14th offensively with 3.26 goals per game in 2022-23.