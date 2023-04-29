Korpisalo will defend the home crease versus Edmonton in Game 6 on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Korpisalo has started all five games in the series as the Kings trail 3-2. He was strong early on, giving up eight goals on 116 shots in the first three games, but he has been ordinary in the last two games, stopping 52 of 61 shots. Korpisalo was great with the Kings after his trade from Columbus at the deadline, going 7-3-1 with a 2.13 GAA and .921 save percentage in the regular season. He will have to be at the top of his game in order to defeat Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers in Game 6.