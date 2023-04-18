Korpisalo stopped 38 of 41 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Korpisalo had a rough first period, allowing two goals before settling in. The Kings scored three times in the third, but Leon Draisaitl also had a goal to force overtime, where Alex Iafallo was the hero. This was Korpisalo's third straight win, and he's allowed six goals on 85 shots in that span. It's unclear if the Kings will alternate between Korpisalo and Pheonix Copley as they did for much of the time after the trade deadline, or if they'll opt to ride the hot hand in the first round. Game 2 is set for Wednesday.