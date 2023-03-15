Korpisalo allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Korpisalo has won all three of his starts with the Kings, allowing two goals in each of them. The consistency is impressive, especially since he's looked like a good fit behind a sturdier defense than the one he worked with in Columbus. The 28-year-old is at 14-11-3 with a 3.05 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 31 games. He's alternated starts with Pheonix Copley since joining the Kings, but it's possible that pattern breaks since the next game is against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.