Korpisalo allowed two goals on 17 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Korpisalo opened his Kings career with three straight wins, but he was outplayed by Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko in this contest. Through four games with the Kings, Korpisalo has yielded just eight goals -- he remains consistent but not outstanding between the pipes. The 28-year-old is at 14-11-4 with a 3.01 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. If the Kings maintain their goalie rotation, Pheonix Copley would start Monday versus the Flames while Korpisalo would go next Saturday against the Jets.