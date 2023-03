Korpisalo will get the home start versus Vancouver on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo has yet to lose as a member of the Kings, winning all three games since his trade from Columbus at the deadline. He is 14-11-3 with a 3.05 GAA and .914 save percentage this season, playing 28 games with the Blue Jackets and three with the Kings. Korpisalo will face the Canucks, who are 11th in scoring, averaging 3.34 goals per game.