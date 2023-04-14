Korpisalo stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Korpisalo did alright, while Adrian Kempe powered the offense with a hat trick and an assist to get the win. Korpisalo won three of his last four outings and started the Kings' last two games, though it's unclear if that's a signal that he'll be the starter heading into their first-round series versus the Oilers. The 28-year-old netminder closed out the regular season at 18-14-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 39 appearances.