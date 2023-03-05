Korpisalo allowed two goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Korpisalo made his Kings debut in this contest, which was a close battle. He allowed a first-period tally to Robert Thomas on a rebound, and Kasperi Kapanen scored on a shorthanded breakaway in the third. The Kings bounced back from there, scoring twice in the last 3:03 of the game to secure the win. Korpisalo 12-11-3 with a 3.13 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 29 appearances. He'll continue to challenge Pheonix Copley for the starting role -- there's a decent chance the Kings' crease is a timeshare for the rest of the regular season unless one of the goalies gets hot.