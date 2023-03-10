Korpisalo stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Kings' defensive structure frustrated the Avalanche, and Korpisalo dealt with most of what got through. He's won three starts in a row, including his first two games as a King. The 28-year-old is up to 13-11-3 with a 3.09 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 30 appearances. His ratios should continue to improve behind the Kings' defense, though it appears Korpisalo and Pheonix Copley will continue to share the goaltending duties.