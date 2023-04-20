Korpisalo stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 2. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Korpisalo has been busy through two playoff games, but he's been solid with 70 saves on 76 shots. The 28-year-old saw his three-game winning streak end Wednesday. It appears he's earned a spot as the Kings' top goalie, though if he falters, Pheonix Copley could get a chance to right the ship. The Kings will look to take care of business on home ice in Friday's Game 3.