Spence scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Spence's tally stretched the Kings' lead to 5-0 in the second period. The 23-year-old defenseman has earned four points over his last six contests, though he's seen limited ice time as the Kings have favored deploying seven blueliners. Spence is at least getting power-play time -- he's earned five of his 20 points this season with the man advantage while adding 67 shots on net, 54 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 58 outings.