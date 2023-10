Spence was recalled from the minors Thursday.

Considering Spence has played in five of the Kings' six games this season, his promotion from AHL Ontario shouldn't come as a surprise. In those outings, the 22-year-old blueliner garnered one assist, four hits and three shots while averaging 14:16 of ice time. With Los Angeles hard up against the cap, fantasy players should expect Spence to continue moving between leagues frequently as a cap-saving measure.