Spence logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Spence has logged an assist in three of his last four games, accounting for all of his offense through eight appearances. The 22-year-old blueliner helped out on a Phillip Danault tally in the first period of Tuesday's win. Spence has added seven hits, seven blocked shots, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating, but he's seen relatively limited usage while paired with Andreas Englund.