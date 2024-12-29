Spence logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Spence has five assists over his last five contests. The 23-year-old's offense has come back around after a sluggish November, and his spot on the second power-play unit adds a little more fantasy value. Overall, Spence has 12 points, 35 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-8 rating over 34 appearances. It's a nearly identical scoring pace to what he showed in 2023-24 (24 points in 71 regular-season outings).