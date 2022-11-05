Spence is off to a strong start with AHL Ontario this season, Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider reports.

Spence has played a big role in Ontario's 7-1-0 start to the campaign. He's serving on the No. 1 power-play unit and the top pairing with Tobias Bjornfot. Spence has taken advantage of that role, registering eight assists in eight AHL contests. His offensive game is his strength, but he's also getting an opportunity to help kill penalties this season. While he's in the AHL right now, it wouldn't be surprising to see Spence called up later in the campaign. He had two goals, eight points, 29 blocks and 32 hits in 24 games with Los Angeles last season.