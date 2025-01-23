Spence logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Spence has a goal and two assists over his last three games. The 23-year-old defenseman is in a top-four role currently, and it's a good time for him to assert himself ahead of Brandt Clarke and Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty (ankle) is nearing his season debut after practicing in a regular jersey Wednesday. Overall, Spence has 16 points, 48 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-11 rating through 44 outings. Clarke has added a bit more offense from the back end, but Spence has arguably played better overall.