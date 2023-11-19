Spence posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Spence has racked up four assists over his last five games despite his limited role on the third pairing. The 22-year-old defenseman has at least steadily been in the lineup despite frequent paper moves to AHL Ontario. He's up to seven assists, 13 shots on net, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 15 contests this season. Spence has enough offense in his game, especially with a spot on the second power-play unit, that he could be helpful in deeper fantasy formats.