Spence notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Spence helped out on Kevin Fiala's third-period equalizer, which forced the overtime session. This was Spence's third assist over the last two games. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to six helpers, 10 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 12 contests. He should continue to see time on the third pairing -- Andreas Englund is more at risk of losing his place in the lineup to Tobias Bjornfot if head coach Todd McLellan voluntarily changes up his defense.