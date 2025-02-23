Spence notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Spence snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old saw 12:19 of ice time -- it's his second consecutive game in a reduced role, and that may not change if the Kings continue to dress seven defensemen, as Brandt Clarke will push for more than the 5:15 he saw in Saturday's contest. Spence has had flashes of success in his second full NHL campaign, racking up 18 points, 57 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-15 rating over 53 appearances despite mainly featuring in a bottom-four role.