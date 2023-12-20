Spence notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Spence set up an Alex Laferriere goal in the second period. The helper was Spence's first point over eight contests in December. The 22-year-old defenseman has been a steady presence on the third pairing, and he's added a little more responsibility with Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body) out of action. Spence has 10 helpers, 32 shots on net, 22 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through a career-high 27 appearances this season.