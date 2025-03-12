Spence recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Spence snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He was scratched versus the Blues on March 5, and his ice time has been cut significantly since he got back into the lineup as the Kings lean on their veteran defensemen to shoulder the heaviest loads. The 24-year-old Spence has had a fine season with 21 points, 65 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 62 hits and a plus-13 rating over 61 appearances, but he's not a safe fantasy option until his ice time gets back up to a more acceptable level.