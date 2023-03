Spence logged an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Spence set up the first of Phillip Danault's two goals in the third period. The helper was Spence's first point through four games at the NHL level this season. The 22-year-old will likely be in competition for a depth role for as long as Sean Durzi (undisclosed) is out. Spence is unlikely to put up enough offense to be helpful in fantasy.