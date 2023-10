Spence posted an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Spence has been bounced between the NHL and AHL levels lately as the Kings manage a tight salary cap. The defenseman has regularly played on the third pairing and second power-play unit for the Kings, and he's logged both of his assists this season over the last two games. He's added three shots on net, four hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.