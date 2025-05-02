Spence scored a goal, added two hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Spence's goal late in the second period got the Kings within two, but they didn't pull even. The tally was his first point over five playoff contests, to go with just two shots on net, three hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The 24-year-old Spence will be in a contract year in 2025-26, and he could challenge the 30-point mark after putting up 28 points in 79 regular-season games in 2024-25.