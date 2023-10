Spence logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

The helper was Spence's first point in five outings this season. The 22-year-old defenseman is seeing steady playing time over Tobias Bjornfot on the third pairing, but Spence isn't getting a ton of ice time. He's been solid in the non-scoring areas with seven blocked shots, four hits, three shots on net and a plus-1 rating, and his limited role suggests fantasy managers shouldn't expect a lot of offense.