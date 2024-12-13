Spence scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Spence has three points over his last five games. The 23-year-old defenseman opened the scoring at 16:41 of the second period, but that was the Kings' lone goal Thursday. Spence's ice time has dipped a bit with the Kings' usage of seven defensemen in recent games, but it appears he's found a way to do more with less. The blueliner has two goals, seven points, 32 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating over 28 appearances.