Spence recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

This was Spence's second helper over the last three games, which is all of his offense over 10 contests in December. The 22-year-old defenseman remains confined to a bottom-four role. He's done well given the limited nature of his role, racking up 11 assists, 35 shots on net, 25 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 29 appearances.