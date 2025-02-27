Spence notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Spence has come out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break on a roll, earning a helper in three straight contests. That bodes well for him sticking in the lineup even if the Kings eventually go back to the traditional six-defensemen structure instead of the seven-defensemen system they've used heavily this season. Spence is up to 20 points, 58 shots on net, 56 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 55 appearances this season. He'll see a larger role as long as Drew Doughty (lower body) is out, but Doughty's injury is not believed to be a long-term issue.