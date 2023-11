Spence logged an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Spence has enjoyed a solid run lately with six helpers over his last nine contests. The 22-year-old defenseman remains a consistent presence in the lineup, albeit in a third-pairing role with fairly limited ice time. He's up to nine assists, 16 shots on net, 13 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 19 appearances this season.