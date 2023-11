Spence registered two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Spence set up second-period tallies by Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore. This was Spence's first multi-point effort of the campaign. He's logged five helpers, seven shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances overall. While he's on the third pairing at even strength, the 22-year-old has also seen time on the second power-play unit.