Kings' Jordan Spence: Rearguard heads to Los Angeles

Spence was drafted 95th overall by the Kings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Spence is in the mold of Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard, that being an extremely undersized (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) rearguard who will have to generate offense and be an effective puck-mover to have value at the NHL level. Spence is an above-average skater, but he's not a burner and when you are as light as he is, it's difficult to get out of danger unless you have an elite set of wheels. A best-case scenario is that Spence can add 10-15 pounds of muscle to his frame over the next couple years and still maintain his shiftiness. He is coming off an excellent season (49 points in 68 games) for Moncton (QMJHL) and he should flirt with a point-per-game pace in 2019-20.