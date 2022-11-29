site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-jordan-spence-recalled-by-la | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Jordan Spence: Recalled by LA
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Spence was recalled by the Kings on Tuesday.
Spence will likely be on hand as an extra for Tuesday night's game versus Seattle. Spence picked up eight points through 24 games with the Kings last season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read