Spence posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Spence set up Pierre-Luc Dubois' opening tally at 2:38 of the second period. He wasn't an everyday player in January, but Spence managed three helpers over 10 contests last month while logging third-pairing minutes. He'll have to compete with Brandt Clarke for playing time in the near term, and if the Kings trade for a defenseman, both young blueliners could be out of the lineup. Spence has 16 helpers (three on the power play), 51 shots on net, 37 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 43 appearances.