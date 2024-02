Spence was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, per Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty.

Spence has 16 assists, 54 shots, 44 hits and 35 blocks in 44 contests this season. Although he's been a regular with the Kings for much of the season, Spence was a healthy scratch in LA's past four games, which might be what led to this move. It's also possible this is a paper transaction, and if that's the case, then the Kings would likely recall him before Thursday's game against Nashville.