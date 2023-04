Spence is expected to be called up from the minors Wednesday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Spence has played in just five games for the Kings this season in which he garnered one assist, six shots and three hits while averaging 14:19 of ice time. The promotion of Spence doesn't bode well for the availability of either Mikey Anderson (undisclosed) or Alexander Edler (upper body) versus the Golden Knights on Thursday.