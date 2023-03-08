Spence is expected to be elevated from AHL Ontario on Wednesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Spence's addition to the rost could be an indication that there is an injury for the Kings, as the team already has a full complement of seven defensemen. Still, the 23-man roster limit is no longer in effect, so it could just be a matter of getting another body on the NHL roster. Regardless, Spence is unlikely to be in action against the Avs on Thursday, serving instead as a healthy scratch most likely.