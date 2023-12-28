Spence logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Spence has three helpers over his last four games while holding down a regular role on the third pairing. The 22-year-old blueliner set up Kevin Fiala's second-period marker. Spence is at 12 helpers, 37 shots on net, 26 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 30 outings overall. Since he continues to see time on the second power-play unit, he could have some appeal in deep fantasy formats while his offense is warm.