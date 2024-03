Spence scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Spence set up a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. The tally was Spence's first at the NHL level since 2021-22. He has three points over his last three games and 19 points, 64 shots on net, 51 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 55 contests overall.