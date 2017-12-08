Subban was traded to the Kings on Thursday night in exchange for the Canucks receiving Nic Dowd.

Subban has yet to make his NHL debut, and there's no guarantee that he breaks in with the Kings this season, but he'll assuredly be a viable injury replacement if injuries strike the defensive corps for the royal club. Prior to this trade, he'd added five assists and 13 PIM over 16 games for AHL Utica as part of the 2017-18 campaign.