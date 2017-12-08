Kings' Jordan Subban: Dealt to Kings
Subban was traded to the Kings on Thursday night in exchange for the Canucks receiving Nic Dowd.
Subban has yet to make his NHL debut, and there's no guarantee that he breaks in with the Kings this season, but he'll assuredly be a viable injury replacement if injuries strike the defensive corps for the royal club. Prior to this trade, he'd added five assists and 13 PIM over 16 games for AHL Utica as part of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...