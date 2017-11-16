Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Debuting with royal club Thursday

Jokinen will make his debut with the Kings against the Bruins on Thursday, NHL.com reports.

The Finnish veteran was part of a 1-for-1 swap that saw Michael Cammalleri bound for Edmonton. It looks like there's nowhere to go but up for Jokinen, as he only managed one point (an assist) and a minus-3 rating over 14 games with the Oilers, but we're still projecting him to start out in a fourth-line role with the Kings.