Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Designated for waivers

Jokinen was placed on waivers Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Jokinen -- who was acquired via trade from Edmonton -- now finds himself on the waiver wire. The 34-year-old carries a relatively manageable $1.1 million cap hit that shouldn't dissuade potential suitors from picking him up. If the winger does go unclaimed, the club will likely assign him to AHL Ontario -- although the Finn could ask for his outright release instead.