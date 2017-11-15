Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Heads out west in trade
Jokinen was traded to the Kings in exchange for Michael Cammalleri, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reports.
Jokinen simply couldn't find his groove in Edmonton, notching just one assist and no goals on 24 shots through 14 games. Combine that with a minus-3 rating, and he was deemed an underwhelming veteran. The 34-year-old will likely never reach the 50-point seasons he used to post, so both the Oiler and Kings hope the change of scenery will benefit these journeymen through this exchange.
