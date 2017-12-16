Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Records two helpers in loss

Jokinen collected two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

After being a healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss to New Jersey, it was encouraging to see Jokinen respond with a multi-point showing against the Rangers on Friday. The veteran Finn has registered just a single goal and four assists through 14 games since joining the Kings, and he's clearly not locked into the lineup. Although, Friday's strong game likely extended his leash. While Jokinen is currently off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings, he shouldn't be completely ignored because he has the potential to climb the depth chart and has a track record of success.