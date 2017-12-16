Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Records two helpers in loss
Jokinen collected two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
After being a healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss to New Jersey, it was encouraging to see Jokinen respond with a multi-point showing against the Rangers on Friday. The veteran Finn has registered just a single goal and four assists through 14 games since joining the Kings, and he's clearly not locked into the lineup. Although, Friday's strong game likely extended his leash. While Jokinen is currently off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings, he shouldn't be completely ignored because he has the potential to climb the depth chart and has a track record of success.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...