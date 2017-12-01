Kings' Jussi Jokinen: Scores first goal with new team

Jokinen potted his first goal with the Kings in Thursday's win over the Capitals.

Jokinen showed off his slick hands with a nice breakaway tally against elite netminder Braden Holtby. The goal held up as the game winner for Jokinen, who has three points in eight games since joining the club. At this stage in his career, the 34-year-old doesn't offer too much in terms of fantasy value. Jokinen is still good for the occasional tally, though, and could aid you in a very deep league. The veteran is probably one of the better fourth-liners around.